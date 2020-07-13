G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFSZY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of G4S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. G4S/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

