Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,260,000.00 in Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 13th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 120,001 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $814,806.79.
- On Friday, May 15th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 508,710 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,695.50.
- On Thursday, May 7th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 100,500 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $688,425.00.
- On Thursday, April 30th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 125,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $1,422,500.00.
Shares of RESI stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.54.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RESI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Front Yard Residential in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Front Yard Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.
Front Yard Residential Company Profile
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.
