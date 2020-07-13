Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Director James Geral Bell Purchases 10,000 Shares

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Director James Geral Bell bought 10,000 shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$171,101.70.

Shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.04. 5,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,042. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13. Founders Advantage Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$18.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Founders Advantage Capital Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

