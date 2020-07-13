Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOCS. BidaskClub cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.

FOCS opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 954.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

