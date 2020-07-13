Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLXN. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,554,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,067,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,399,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 71.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

