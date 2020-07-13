First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.07

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.07 and last traded at $86.96, with a volume of 538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

