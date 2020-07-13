First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $186.52

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.52 and last traded at $185.28, with a volume of 9127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

