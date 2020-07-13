First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.12

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.12 and last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 1430188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.45.

FM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$11.00 to C$14.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

