First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $25.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INBK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

INBK stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,861,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

