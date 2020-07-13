First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFWM. Wedbush started coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded First Foundation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.60.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of FFWM opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $684.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 785,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,106 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,563,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 99,083 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.