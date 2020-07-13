First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Northwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FFNW opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.52. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Sabin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $37,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Riccobono bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,745.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 121,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

