First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of First Bancshares from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.89. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 24.05%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 37.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

