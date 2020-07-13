First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of First Bancshares from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.
NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.89. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 37.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
