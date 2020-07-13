First American Bank Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First American Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.8% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $43,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

