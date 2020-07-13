First American Bank Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First American Bank raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $12.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.98. 22,805,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,019,336. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,663.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $385.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

