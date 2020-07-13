Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.66. 19,983,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

