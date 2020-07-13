Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,987,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

