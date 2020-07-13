Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,983,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

