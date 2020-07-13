Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.66. 19,987,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

