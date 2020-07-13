Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $610,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 623.3% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 697,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after purchasing an additional 600,966 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.66. 19,983,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

