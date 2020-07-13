Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.66. 19,983,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.