Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. 48,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.77. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 110,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 158.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

