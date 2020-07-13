EverGreenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $324,820.20 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $324,820.20 and $111.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00796502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.22 or 0.01856285 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00165495 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009886 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00166448 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,240.60 or 0.99602754 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,337,021 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

