Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 344,146 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,907,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,146 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 16.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $84,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,962,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,103,000 after acquiring an additional 709,306 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 284.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,787,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after buying an additional 3,541,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,684,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,819,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after buying an additional 309,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,445,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after buying an additional 198,996 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 123,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,324. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

