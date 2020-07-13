Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. 40,142,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. The stock has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.