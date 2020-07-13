Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after buying an additional 7,539,566 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,579 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,302 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,435,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,772,000 after purchasing an additional 168,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.23. 384,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,914,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

