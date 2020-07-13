EtherGem (EGEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70,478.87

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $70,478.87 and $8,489.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.95 or 0.04903778 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002915 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033702 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017324 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.