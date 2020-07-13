Ethereum Classic Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $748.96 million and approximately $515.99 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.44 or 0.00069491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Coinbase Pro, Binance and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.16 or 0.02613407 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, Exmo, CoinEgg, BTC Markets, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, Coinsuper, C-CEX, BigONE, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, ZB.COM, EXX, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, Ovis, BCEX, CoinTiger, OKCoin International, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, C2CX, LBank, ChaoEX, Kraken, FCoin, CPDAX, BTC Trade UA, Coinroom, Indodax, Liquid, Bithumb, Bitbns, Korbit, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bitsane, Cryptomate, HBUS, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Coinone, Cryptopia, Bibox, CoinBene, Gatehub, BitForex, Koineks, Huobi, Bit-Z, Coinut, YoBit, Crex24, ABCC, Bitfinex, QBTC, Coinhub, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

