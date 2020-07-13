ESBC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $417,987.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. ESBC has a market cap of $471,137.91 and approximately $417,987.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00500089 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028192 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015925 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003558 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013824 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004650 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000246 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001881 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 24,155,215 coins and its circulating supply is 23,890,517 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro . ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.