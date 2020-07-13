EOS Price Tops $2.61 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00028196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bitfinex, Binance and RightBTC. EOS has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and $1.09 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,020,993,355 coins and its circulating supply is 934,293,343 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ovis, Neraex, Huobi, Kucoin, ZB.COM, WazirX, QBTC, CoinTiger, BitFlip, Cryptopia, RightBTC, COSS, Kraken, Exrates, OEX, Liqui, Coindeal, YoBit, TOPBTC, BtcTrade.im, Cryptomate, DragonEX, Kuna, Exmo, Bitbns, ABCC, Fatbtc, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, IDAX, BitMart, Tidebit, ChaoEX, Hotbit, Tidex, Coinbe, BCEX, DigiFinex, OKEx, Koinex, CPDAX, Instant Bitex, Zebpay, Poloniex, Coinrail, Livecoin, EXX, Bilaxy, CoinEx, Vebitcoin, LBank, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Gate.io, Bibox, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Upbit, C2CX, Rfinex, DOBI trade, BigONE, GOPAX, IDCM, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Bit-Z and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

