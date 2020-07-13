EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Receives $78.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

ENS stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $781.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EnerSys by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

