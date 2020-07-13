Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Energy Recovery to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.52 million, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 999,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,550,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,093. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

