Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ECPG. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $40.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,476,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 497,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

