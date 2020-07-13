Elysium Hits Market Capitalization of $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00481497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000471 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003170 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

