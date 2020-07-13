Eldorado Resorts (ERI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) recently:

7/11/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $38.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/18/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

6/11/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

6/9/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/8/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

6/4/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $12.50 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $12.50 to $34.00.

5/23/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/15/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $40.29. 112,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

