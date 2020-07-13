El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CL King started coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

