East Asia Minerals Corp (CVE:EAS) Senior Officer Terrence Filbert Sells 50,000 Shares

East Asia Minerals Corp (CVE:EAS) Senior Officer Terrence Filbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,539,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,168,771.50.

Terrence Filbert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Terrence Filbert sold 58,000 shares of East Asia Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$5,800.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Terrence Filbert sold 2,000 shares of East Asia Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$200.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Terrence Filbert sold 75,000 shares of East Asia Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$6,750.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Terrence Filbert sold 50,000 shares of East Asia Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Terrence Filbert sold 50,000 shares of East Asia Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

EAS stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.11. 173,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,474. East Asia Minerals Corp has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

