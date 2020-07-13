Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DVAX. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,766,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,785 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,559,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 214,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,999,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 313,946 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

