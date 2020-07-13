Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of DMLP opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $21.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $153,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 696,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.0% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 440,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 114,065 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 385,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 185,803 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

