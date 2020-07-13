Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.41.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $18.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $416.65. 429,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.89. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $398.91.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

