Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.41.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $18.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $416.65. 429,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.89. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $398.91.
In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
