Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,416,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,850,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after acquiring an additional 920,076 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,159,000 after acquiring an additional 648,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

