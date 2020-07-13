Digital Gold Hits One Day Volume of $2.07 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $54.76 or 0.00590994 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $741,530.65 and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.01980323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00202216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00080377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118777 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,541 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

