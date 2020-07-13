DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DBOEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

DBOEY opened at $18.79 on Friday. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

