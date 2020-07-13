Deutsche Bank Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $38.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of WBA opened at $40.12 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 93,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.3% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

