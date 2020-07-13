DeepBrain Chain (DBC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $191,385.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $191,385.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Huobi and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.01981148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00201286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118860 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain launched on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, LBank, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

