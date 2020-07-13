DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBVT. BidaskClub cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.