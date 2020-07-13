David Tokpay Kong Sells 5,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$35,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$984,500.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$8.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.05. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$8.34.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

SVM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.80 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

