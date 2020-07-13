Dash (DASH) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Dash has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market cap of $707.44 million and $295.85 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $73.71 or 0.00795831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Instant Bitex and Cryptomate.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013720 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00165881 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000729 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,597,658 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Coinrail, OKEx, Sistemkoin, Ovis, Coinhub, Liquid, LocalTrade, Coinsquare, BitBay, ABCC, Koineks, Poloniex, Bisq, Binance, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, Coinsuper, Gate.io, LBank, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Huobi, Iquant, COSS, SouthXchange, Instant Bitex, Bibox, BiteBTC, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, Kuna, Kucoin, BitFlip, xBTCe, Bithumb, Bittylicious, C-CEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, CoinEx, Kraken, B2BX, Tux Exchange, Liqui, Coinbe, Crex24, Braziliex, Bitinka, ZB.COM, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Negocie Coins, Indodax, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia, ACX, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bitsane, WazirX, Bitfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, CEX.IO, WEX, Exrates, Graviex, HBUS, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, Tidex and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

