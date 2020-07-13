DA Davidson Boosts WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target to $233.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $212.00 to $233.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

WD-40 stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average is $186.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,149,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $23,817,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,280 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $6,206,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

