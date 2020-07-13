DA Davidson Boosts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $237.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $197.00 to $237.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.40.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE opened at $202.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $209.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 9.81%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,848,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.