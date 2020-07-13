CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $85.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $341,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,458.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,595 shares of company stock worth $3,960,746. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.